Patricia A. Parsons, age 86, of Wilmot, PA passed away on Sunday morning, April 30, 2023 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Patricia was born on January 20, 1937 in Sayre, PA the daughter of the late Clyde and Alice E. Lyke Fiske. She graduated from Wyalusing High School with the class of 1954 and also from the Empire Beauty School.
She owned and operated Pat’s Beauty Shop in Laceyville, PA for many years. Previously she was employed as a Seamstress at Sewing Factories in Black Walnut, Laceyville, and Standing Stone, PA for many years and at Masonite in Wysox, PA for 5 years. She also worked for the Red Cross delivering blood and was proud of frequently donating blood.
Patricia was a member of the Spring Hill and Hollenback United Methodist Churches as well as the United Methodist Women and the Mountain Laurel Camping Club. She enjoyed camping, fishing, crocheting, and tending to her flower beds. She took great pleasure in wintering in Zephyr Hills, FL with her husband for 13 years. Most of all she loved spending time with all of her family.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 38 years whom she married on April 20, 1985, Wayne A. Parsons; her children, Susan Fenton of Laceyville, PA, Ronald Fenton (Dana) of Camptown, PA, Linda Tewksbury (Brian) of Spring Hill, PA, and Laurie Sands (Jeff) of Laceyville, PA, Wayne Parsons, Jr. (Brenda) of New Albany, PA, Kevin “Pudge” Parsons (Candi) of New Albany, PA, Christopher Parsons (Laura) of New Albany, PA, and Mark Parson (Jessica Hoover) of New Albany, PA; her grandchildren, Lisa Mapes (Ken), Brian Fenton (Kassi Jerauld), Tad Fenton (Nicole), Craig Fenton (Meridith), Eric Fenton (Bethany), Catie Hatch (Reese), Christopher Tewksbury (Young), Bryant Tewksbury (Autumn), Joy Howell (Chris), Eric Parsons (Shasta), Joe Parsons (Amanda), Stacey Davidson (Mike), Matthew McKernan, Samantha Parson, and Trenton Peterson; 19 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; her brother, Louis Fiske (Jeanne) of Spring Hill, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son, David Fenton (d. February 15, 2009); her siblings and spouses Janice (d. October 30, 2012) and Neil Benscoter (d. May 22, 1993), Aileen (d. March 22, 2018) and William Learn (d. December 6, 2003), Marilyn (d. June 23, 2016) and Frank Carr, Sr. (d. January 1, 2022); and her great-granddaughter, Victoria Rose Howell (d April 24, 2012).
A Memorial Service for Patricia will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 12:00 noon from the Spring Hill United Methodist Church with Reverend Helen Learn of the church officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
Interment will take place at a later date at the Wysox Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made in Patricia’s name to the Hollenback United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Melanie Adams, 284 Church Road, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
