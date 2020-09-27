Patricia Ann Crawford, age 68, of Albany Township, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side.
Pat was born in Oceanside, California, San Diego County, on June 27, 1952, daughter of the late George A. and Margaret L. (Gregory) Ruch Sr., where her father was stationed in the U.S. Marine Corps. She was one of seven children who moved with her military family before settling in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She graduated early from the Neshaminy High School in Langhorne, in 1969, at the top of her class. She received additional training and worked as a paramedic for Trevose EMS. Later on, she continued her education with the Bucks County Community College nursing program, where she received her R.N. degree, and graduated summa cum laude from Holy Family University School of Nursing, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she received her B.S.
She lived in Langhorne, Pennsylvania before moving to New Albany, in 1991. Pat came to this area as her paternal grandparents were Earl and Gertrude Ruch, and maternal grandparents were Oscar and Ethel Gregory, who lived in Dushore, before retiring to Ft. Pierce, Florida.
Locally, she worked for the Laporte United Methodist Home, now the Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in Laporte, Pennsylvania, until she retired early due to health conditions. She was a member of the New Albany Baptist Church. Pat was one of the founding members of Generations Rod and Gun club and past member of the Penn Warner Club.
She was a renaissance woman with interests in several genres outside of her love for medicine. She was an avid music lover who idolized Elvis and the Beatles. She was a musician herself, playing the piano, guitar, and had a wonderful singing voice. She enjoyed all forms of cinema and would always stop to watch anything with Marilyn Monroe. Crafts were also something she fancied and dedicated time to painting, sewing and making jewelry. She always kept her mind learning and could be found reading anything and everything, especially a good mystery. She adored butterflies and birds, always keeping flowers abundant and the bird feeders full. Her family enjoyed her amazing baking skills and when not in the kitchen, she had a natural green thumb in the garden. She was a collector of blue and white glass and insisted the more the merrier. Somehow, she always found time to give, listen, and lend helping a hand to anyone who needed comfort or support.
Above all, she was a loving spouse, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
Surviving are, her husband, Lee S. Crawford, at home; children, Barbara (Nick) Scapin, Palm Coast, Florida, Christine Forristall, Mill Creek, West Virginia, Jason Lee Crawford, Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Jessica Lee Crawford, New Albany, Justin B. (Kelby) Crawford, P.A., Sayre, Pennsylvania, Julia Lee Crawford, Wampum, Pennsylvania; brothers, George Ruch Jr., Dallas, Texas, Earl (Barbara) Ruch, Trevose, Pennsylvania, James Oscar Edwin (Colleen) Ruch, Warminster, Pennsylvania; sisters, Linda Ruch, Trevose, Trudy (Ray) Hill, Feasterville, Pennsylvania, Laura (Tim) Ciccimaro, Feasterville; three grandchildren, Cameron James Crawford, Gregory Unrath, Patricia Holly Forristall; and great-granddaughter, Ophelia Unrath.
Memorials in her memory may be directed to a charitable organization of your choice.
There will be a celebration of her life in June of 2021.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
