During the early morning hours of Thursday, March 4, 2021 Patricia Ann Gerow of Morris Run passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family. She was 84 years of age and at the time of her passing was residing at the home of her granddaughter in Canton. Born April 5, 1936 in Mansfield she was the daughter of Durward L. and Leona (Comfort) Dyke, Sr. Patricia graduated Mansfield High School with the class of 1954. She was the wife of Floyd V. Gerow, Jr. with whom she raised six children and shared 23 years until Floyd’s passing . Patricia had a strong work ethic was employed for several years as a quality control inspector at Ward Manufacturing in Blossburg. In her leisure time she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and especially Bingo. In more recent years she found enjoyment in simple rides to the store, or around the local countryside. Most of all, she was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Floyd V. “Herbie” Gerow, III, Gary L. Gerow, Sr. and Russell R. Gerow, daughters Connie Sharar and Bonnie Marble, sister Frances Jayne, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Floyd, she was preceded in death by daughter Linda Chatfield, brothers Colie, Durward JR. and Robert Dyke, and sisters Mary Cratsley, Florence Dyke and Peggy Blanchard.
There will be a celebration of Patricia’s life 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at North Street Community Church in Canton. There will be no visitation time prior to the service. Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
