Patricia Ann “Pat” (Van-Derpoel) Hiduk, 76, of New Albany, died Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at her home. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Eugene G. Hiduk on March 27, 2019.
Born April 4, 1947, in Towanda, she was a daughter of the late John N. Van-Derpoel and Edna (May) Lee. Pat attended Terrytown Elementary School, Dushore Elementary School, New Albany Elementary School, and was a 1965 graduate of Wyalusing Valley Jr./Sr. High School. Having a strong work ethic, Pat began working as lifeguard at New Albany Public Pool as a teenager and progressed to other area businesses including Rynveld’s, Sullcraft, and Sayre Lingerie. At retirement in 2007, she was employed as an Income Maintenance Case Worker for the state of Pennsylvania. Pat was known for her love of all things potatoes, horses and collie dogs; and, her collection of horse figurines could rival any around. Pat’s deep love for her family and community was evident through her devotion as caregiver and supporter.
Surviving is a stepson Rick Hiduk (Mike Houser) of Meshoppen; a stepdaughter Lisa (Steven) Ruszin of Pittston; a granddaughter Samantha Ruszin of Pittston; a very special niece Billie Jo Teel of Darlington, SC; a brother Gerald “Tink” Lee of Penryn; sisters Mary Etheridge of Dallas, Tx, and Carol (Scott) Morrison of Canton; sisters-in-law Goldie Van-Derpoel of Chesterfield, SC, and Lois (Edward) McPherson of Monroeton; brother-in-law Thomas (Laura) Hiduk, Sr. of Wyalusing; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend and former co-worker, Ann Burke, who made daily phone calls and supported her unconditionally.
In addition to her husband Eugene and her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John H. Van-Derpoel and William “Bill” Van-Derpoel; a sister Wilma Piddock; and her stepfather Paul R. Lee.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at McCarty Thomas Funeral Home, 119 Carpenter St. Dushore, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Thomas Hiduk, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Wyalusing Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Dushore.
In lieu of flowers, Pat had requested memorial contributions be made to the New Albany Baptist Church, 166 Main St., New Albany, PA 18833, or to the New Albany Fire Department, 133 Main St., New Albany, PA 18833.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.