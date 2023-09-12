Patricia Ann “Pat” Weller Gurney, 95, of Waverly, NY, passed away peacefully on the 8th of September, 2023 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly, New York.
She was born on September 26, 1927, in Sayre, PA, and grew up in Athens, PA. She was the daughter of Harold (Doc) and Hazel Page Weller, the youngest of three. Pat graduated from Athens Area High School in 1945, and attended the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1948.
She worked as a RN in Oklahoma, Alaska, Florida, and the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, retiring in 1989, to travel and enjoy retirement. Briefly, Pat lived in Germany as a Military-wife, where she was an instructor in mother-baby care through the ARC. She loved to travel and camp, and had visited all 50 states of the USA.
In high school, Pat was voted the class “social butterfly”, and it showed in her long-lasting friendships she held, and her cheerful demeanor with everyone she met. She loved to knit, and encouraged creativity in those around her.
Pat was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Athens, where she served as a Worship Leader and Chalicer, as well as a member of the Altar Guild and Vestry. She fostered a Love for God in those around her, and held a life-long dedication to Him.
Notably, she was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron, as well as District Deputy Grand Matron, Grand Matron and Grand Representative of South Carolina in Pennsylvania. While living in Florida, Pat was awarded the Rainbow Cross of Color, for all her work with the International Order of The Rainbow for Girls of St. Cloud, Florida.
Pat is survived by her children: John Gurney of Columbus, Ohio, Evelyn (Jeffery) Johnson of Ishpeming, MI, Patricia Martin of Towanda, PA, and Janet Gurney (Judy Phillips) of Indianapolis, IN, son-in-law Kent Stanley of Carlotta, CA, and her brother Harold “Ike” Weller of Miami, FL. As well as by her grandchildren, Amanda (David) Bivins of Champion, MI, Jack (Stacey) Forbes of Petoskey, MI, Jeremy (Bethany) Forbes of Ishpeming, MI, Noah (Jillian) Gurney Wadsworth, OH, Heather (Steven) Lake of Punxsutawney, PA, and Catherine Phillips-Gurney of Indianapolis, IN, and by a plethora of great-grandchildren she loved dearly: Blake, DJ, Ian and Jacob Bivins, Malcom Forbes, Leo and Lola Dockery, Everett, Emerson and Elliot Forbes, and Eden and Jane Gurney.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her daughter Catherine Stanley, and sister Lois Jones.
In keeping with Pat’s wishes, all services will be private. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Pat’s name to Eastern Star Chapter #498, C/O Shirley Rockefeller, 500 Cook Road, Rome, PA 18837
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or offer condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
