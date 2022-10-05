Patricia Ann Rodenbach, 80, of Lehighton, entered into eternal rest Friday, September 30, 2022 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Rodenbach who passed away Saturday, November 04, 1995. Born in Waverly, NY, she was a daughter of the late John and Marian (Morrison) McDonald. She was employed in the food service industry for 40 years until retiringas a manager for the former Palmerton Hospital. She was a graduate of St. Agnes High School, Towanda, PA, Class of 1960. She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lehighton. Patricia enjoyed traveling, but most of all loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are a daughter Julie Rodenbach of Glendale, CA; a son Edward and his wife Theresa of Lehighton; grandsons Jacob and Andrew; sisters Theresa Dunn of Colorado Springs, CO and Jeanette Broad and her husband Don of New Albany, PA; a brother John McDonald and his wife Nancy of Towanda, PA and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 07, 2022 in St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, 260 N. 3rd St., Lehighton, PA, with Rev. Christopher Zelonis officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Northampton, PA. Call Friday morning 9-10:00 A.M. in the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in her name to the church. Online condolence will be accepted at www.ovsakfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.