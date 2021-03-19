Patricia E. Stone, Age 73, of Ridgebury Township passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Patricia was born September 23, 1947 in Canton, PA daughter of the late Vernon & Lorraine (Bender) Sheets. Following her graduation from high school she obtained her bachelor’s degree in accounting from ECBI. She was married to Dennis P. Stone on June 3, 1967 and enjoyed 53 years together. She was employed at American Bridge and retired in 2015 from Woodbrook where she worked as their Finance Director. She was a member of the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church and “L. E. L.” Let Elmira Live who works to improve the quality of life for low income, at risk families residing in and around the Elmira area. In her spare time enjoyed quilting, knitting, gardening and her flowers. She also worked at the Elmira Senior Center and loved to play Dominos with her friends. Patricia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her many family, friends and colleagues.
Surviving are her husband Dennis P. Stone of Ridgebury Township, son and daughter-in-law, Curtis & Kristin Stone of Erin, NY, Amy & Beverly Turner Stone of Rome, PA, granddaughter, Aidyn Stone-Turner of Rome, PA, a brother, Ronald & Pam Sheets of Ojai, California, three sisters, Rebecca Rosenberry of Towanda, PA, Susan & Rick Fritz of Elizabethtown, PA, Anita Jacobus of Hughesville, PA, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894. Her funeral service will be held following calling hours at 4 PM with her pastor Robert Wuethrich of the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church officiating. Interment will be when weather permits in Hanlon Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Patricia’s memory may be made to the Elmira Senior Center Activities Fund, 425 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904 or to the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925.
