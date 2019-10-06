Patricia J. Stevens, 71, of Mehoopany died Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Richard G. Stevens.
Born in Factoryville on Aug. 24, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Schlesser Harvey. She was a 1966 graduate of Tunkhannock High School.
Pat was a member of the Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women’s Groups, an EMT for FWM Ambulance, coached softball and baseball for 14 years, and drove school bus for 31 years.
In addition to her husband, Rick, she is survived by her son, Richard D. and wife, Gina of Jenningsville; daughters, Lisa Croasdale of Falls, Tammy Mowry and husband, Alex, of South Alburn, April Powers and husband, Mark of Lake Carey; brother, David Harvey and wife, Carol; sister, Caroline Innamorati and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Cody, Kristyn, and Shelby Croasdale, Lacey and Eric Evans, Patrick and Ashlee Butkiewicz, Mariah and Ricky Stevens, Amanda and Jason Mowry, Cambria and Milania Powers.
Family and friends are invited to attend Pat’s funeral service which will be held on Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Jenningsville United Methodist Church, 1857 Sr 4002 Mehoopany, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Charles Bishop and Pastor Julie Rosensteel presiding. Interment will follow in North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville. A viewing will be held on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Pat’s name to the Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women’s Group, 1857 Sr 4002 Mehoopany, Pennsylvania. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
