Patricia J. Yearick, 81, formerly of Troy, passed away late Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Bradford Manor.
She was born Oct. 25, 1937 in Phillipsburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Fred and Ruth Graffius. She graduated from Bald Eagle Area High School. She married George Yearick June 1, 1957 and he survives.
Patricia was a teachers aide for Martha Lloyd Community Services for many years. She also worked at CopperTree. Early in her life she was a secretary for Nationwide Insurance Company in Troy. She was a member of the Troy First Presbyterian Church and a member of the church choir. She enjoyed gardening, wildlife viewing and antiquing. She was a member of the garden club. Patricia loved her family and especially her grandchildren.
Besides her husband George, she is survived by her son, Vince Yearick and his wife Kim of Lovettsville, Virginia. She has four grandchildren Hannah, Rachel, Micah and Stephan, along with sisters Linda Bair of Madisonburg and Jackie Pangle of Martinez, Georgia.
Patricia’s Life Tribute Service will be held at noon Thursday, Aug.15, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Troy, where a public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until noon. To leave your fondest memories or condolences please visit www.vickeryfh.com.
