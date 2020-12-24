Patricia Jean Hanne Williams, 84, of Towanda, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Colleen Markle in Easton, following declining health. Patricia was born in Rochester, on Jan. 8, 1936 a daughter of the late George Hanne and Eilo Mae Carlisle Hanne. She was a graduate of Rochester High School and subsequently attended Garfield Business Institute graduating in 1955. In early years Patricia was employed by The Card Shop in Towanda and was later employed by the Bradford County Board of Assistance in Towanda for many years until retirement. When her children were growing up, Patricia served as a Den Mother for Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Patricia was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Towanda and the Towanda area art group. As an artist, Patricia enjoyed many types painting. Patricia loved caring for her pets and she also helped with local stray cats. She also enjoyed reading, bird watching, working puzzles, and supporting area charities. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Thomas A. Williams, daughter, Colleen Markle of Easton, son, Todd Williams of Sayre, grandsons, Jacob and Eric Markle of Easton, brothers, Robert Hanne of Beaver, and G. Kenneth Hanne of Rochester, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Rev. Brenda Reibson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.