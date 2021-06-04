Patricia Joan (Clark) Haight, 74, formerly of Canton, PA and Waco, TX, passed way Wednesday afternoon, June 2, 2021, at the Sayre Health Care Center, Sayre, PA.
Patricia was born in Towanda, PA on November 25, 1946, a daughter of John F. Clark and C. Elizabeth Gowin Clark. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1964. On May 13, 1967, Patricia married Keith L. Haight in Towanda. The couple later moved to Canton, PA where they built their home. Patricia was employed by the Swayze Folding Box Company for 19 years. She continued her education at the Bradford County Vocational Institute in North Towanda where she was certified in Medical Coding and was subsequently employed with the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for 3 years. Patricia was employed by Paper Magic in Troy for 10 years. In 2004 Patricia and Keith Moved to Texas to be near their daughter and returned to Bradford County in 2017 to make their home. Patricia loved spending time with her grandchildren, knitting, crocheting, camping, and visiting with friends.
Patricia’s family includes her daughter and son-in-law, Joann L. Haight-Taylor and Todd E. Taylor of Canton, daughter, Doreen Spencer of Towanda, grandsons, John and Micheal Taylor, Caleb Spencer and John Schrader, sister, Linda Hobbie of Sayre, brother and sister-in-law, John and Linda Clark of Windfall as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her best friend, Sheila Porter of Canton. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Keith L. Haight in 2014.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting Patricia’s family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
