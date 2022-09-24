A life well lived is a precious gift of hope and strength and grace,
From someone who has made our world a brighter, better place
It’s filled with moments, sweet and sad. With smiles and sometimes tears, with friendships formed and good times shared and laughter through the years. A life well lived is a legacy of joy and pride and pleasure. A living, lasting memory our grateful hearts will treasure.
Patricia Jones Burlington, 99, of Warren Center, Pa (formerly of LeRaysville, Pa) went home to be with her Lord on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, who lovingly cared for her during the last 5 ½ years of her life.
Patricia was born on May 28, 1923 in Neath, Pa, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Anna (Anderson) Jones. She was a graduate of the LeRaysville High School where she was Valedictorian of her class. She continued her studies at the Robert Packer Training School for Nurses, training with Dr. Guthrie himself, graduating in 1945. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Mansfield University in 1965 and her Masters Degree in 1970.
On March 9, 1946 she married Kenneth Burlington and together they shared 35 years of marriage until his passing in 1981.
In 1957, she started her career serving as the Northeast Bradford School nurse. She retired in 1985 following 29 years of caring for others at the school.
Patricia enjoyed baking, cooking, offering hospitality to friends and family, knitting, sewing, quilting, and traveling. Her travels included trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Russia, Spain, Norway, Canada, a mission trip to Haiti, and a cross-country tour of the United States. She treasured her many happy memories with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Patricia lovingly handstitched quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also devoted many hours to help make 1300 sleeping bags for the homeless with the Ugly Quilters group at the Dille Parish. Patricia served in the US Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. She was an active member of the Dille Parish serving at many levels. Patricia was a member of the Mission Committee of the Penn NE Conference, a charter member of Eastern Star, member of the PA Dept. of Pupil Services, and PA Association of School Retirees, and a Volunteer Nurse for the Red Cross and Head Start. Patricia received the Volunteer of the Year Award from the PA Dept. of Education, was awarded a Quilt of Valor by the VFW Post 6824 and was inducted into the PA Voter Hall of Fame for her 50 consecutive years of voting.
Patricia will be greatly missed by her children: Rev. Dr. Tom and Rosie Burlington of LeRaysville, Pa; Bonnie and Jerry Abell of Warren Center, Pa. Her grandchildren: Todd and Misty Abell; Khristina and Micah Russell all of Warren Center, Pa; great grandchildren: Isabella, Josiah, Adelaide and Lillian Russell; Natalie, Avalyn and Abigail Abell. Her great nieces and nephews: Tom and Lisa Jones & Family; Ben and Sarah Reynolds & Family all of Virginia. A special thank you to all Mom’s Hospice caregivers and to Teresa and Charlene who were so helpful on so many visits.
Patricia was welcomed into heaven by her parents; her husband Kenneth Burlington; a brother Lt. Com USN Ret. Iver Jones; sister Iantha Jones; sisters-in-law Doris Warner Jones and Marie Jones; and a nephew Dennis Jones.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration for Patricia’s life on Sunday, October 16th at 3 pm at the Dille Parish, LeRaysville, Pa.
Patricia will be laid to rest, next to her husband and sister in the Bradford County Memorial Park.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Dille Parish United Church of Christ Church, 903 Main St., LeRaysville, Pa 18829 or the Northeast Bradford Education Fund c/o Diana Dewing, 141 Morris Road, Rome, Pa 18837 in loving memory of Patricia Jones Burlington.
Caring assistance and guidance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
