Patricia Kay (Madigan) Pessoni, 82, of Westbrook, Connecticut passed away peacefully at her home on October 28th with her husband and two daughters by her side. Patti was born July 23, 1939 in Sayre, Pennsylvania the daughter of William and Marion (Sill) Madigan. She was a graduate of Canton High School, class of 1957 and Business School in Wilmington, Delaware.
After graduation from Business School, Patti worked as a secretary in the Education Department of Cornell University and then moved to New York City to work in the Art Department of House & Garden Magazine. She took a hiatus to work for Vogue Magazine in London, and then moved back to New York City where she met her husband of 47 years, Philip Pessoni. They moved to Pound Ridge, NY, where they raised two daughters and Patti taught nursery school for many years.
They retired to Westbrook, in 2008, where they renovated Phil’s family summer home along the shoreline of Long Island Sound. Patti found much happiness in her morning walks to the beach, and enjoyed sharing that with her daughters and grandchildren.
She was a member of the Pound Ridge Community Church and Westbrook Congregational Church choirs; she also was a member of the PEO organization and the Salt Works Beach Association.
She is survived by her Husband, Phil, Daughters, Anne (Jason) Lemieux and Clare (Pete) Frey. Her Grandchildren, Ethan and Graham Lemieux, Connor, Emma and Nicholas Frey, her Sisters, Carol Ann (Bill) Becker, Joy (Jerry) Brann, and Kathleen (Neil) Nelson and her many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends in Pound Ridge and Westbrook.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and will live on in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:30AM at the First Congregational Church of Westbrook, 1166 Boston Post Road in Westbrook.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Patti’s name to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 www.bcrf.org or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
To share a memory of Patti or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements are in the care of the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
