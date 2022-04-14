Patricia Mae Christoforo Stone, age 90, born in Medford, MA and raised in Revere Beach, MA died on a blue sunny day, April 10, 2022 at Arbor Hospice in Saline, MI. She lived in Ann Arbor, MI at Cranbrook Tower Apartments for 18 years prior to her stay at Hospice. Patricia grew up on the beach with her devoted parents, Patrick Christoforo, and E. Mildred Christoforo (Mutch), and loving sisters, Paula Peterson from Marblehead, MA and Priscilla Davis (Robert) from Winthrop, MA (deceased). She excelled in school and was a tap dancer, tumbler and cheerleader at Revere High School. Patricia graduated from Salem State Teachers College in 1953 with a bachelor’s in education, one of the highlights of her life. She taught elementary school in Long Beach, CA for two years before marrying Paul Stone from Cooperstown, NY who she met working summers at the Otesaga Hotel. Patricia was a vibrant and dedicated mother to four children, Tamar Maryott, (Guy) from Monroeton, PA, Ellen Stone (Roger Lauer) from Ann Arbor, MI, Timothy Stone (Linda) from Aston, PA and Carlena Back (Greg) from Stroudsburg, PA. She was proud to be a grandmother to Josh Evans (Geneva Langston Evans), Rebekah Lauer, Laura Maryott, Clare Lauer, Abby Lauer, Sarah Maryott, and Gregory Back, and a great-grandmother to Keira Langston Evans and Clayton Paul Maryott. Patricia raised her children along with her husband on Spring Hill, PA for many years and was an amazing cook and baker who helped raise and preserve most of the family’s food. It was not uncommon for her to host large family gatherings with games of whiffle ball and kick-the-can afterwards. Patricia was kind and funny, endlessly energetic and full of wonder and joy about the life she lived. She also had an impeccable sense of style, loved clothes, Masterpiece Theater, and beautiful objects that were timeless. Patricia taught her children to be honest, forthright, patient and strong. After her divorce, Patricia returned to Boston, MA in midlife and worked at both John Hancock Insurance and the Franklin Institute as a switchboard operator. She enjoyed living back near the Atlantic Ocean and spending time with her sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins, and aunt and uncle who still lived in her hometown of Revere Beach. Patricia survived years of bipolar disorder, eventually receiving expert care at the University of Michigan Hospital Geriatric Center and Psychiatry Department, as well as the Turner Senior Resource Center. She loved living in Ann Arbor, Michigan at the end of her life among the trees, the river and near the Great Lakes. Patricia enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers, drinking tea, cooking, reading, playing bingo, and spending time with her family. She described herself as content and lucky before she died. Patricia will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia’s name to Arbor Hospice (https://www.arborhospice.org/donate/), UM Geriatrics Social Work and Community Programs or the UM Psychiatry Emergency Fund for Children and Adolescent Psychiatry: https://leadersandbest.umich.edu/find/?s=67_24811_P00JM#!/give/basket/fund/339247. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.muehligannarbor.com for the Stone family.
