Mrs. Patricia Mulcahy Detrick, age 68, of Camptown, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home early Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020, with her loving family at her side.
Pat as she was commonly known by her family and friends, was born on Feb. 14, 1951, in Towanda, a daughter of the late Edward P. “Bud” Mulcahy Jr. and Dorothy Fulmer Baker.
Pat graduated from Towanda High School a member of the class of 1969. She married Donald Franklin Detrick of Camptown, on Sept. 30, 1972, in the Monroeton United Methodist Church, and enjoyed 45 years of marriage until Don’s unexpected passing in February of 2018.
Pat started working for Taylor Packing now known as Cargill in September of 1980, and retired from the accounting department in July of 2011.
She enjoyed traveling when she was able, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are son, Jeff (Stacy) Detrick, Camptown; daughter, Megan Detrick, Camptown; three brothers, Paul Mulcahy, Towanda, Michael (Beth) Mulcahy, Stevensville, James Mulcahy, Homets Ferry; two sisters, Linda (Lynmar) Chaffee, LeRaysville, Maureen Ferris, Towanda; two sisters-in-law, Diane (Bruce) Fowler, Towanda, Donna Maynard, Towanda; and special friend and caregiver, Paula Johnson Weaver, Wyalusing. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A light went off in her life when her beloved granddaughter, Gracie Anne Detrick passed away on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. She was also predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Detrick on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, and her father, Edward P. “Bud” Mulcahy Jr. on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008, and her mother, Dorothy Fulmer Baker on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 and also by her step-father, Donald Eugene Baker on Friday, Aug. 6, 1999.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, with Pastor Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Camptown Cemetery. Family and friends may call from noon until the start of the service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Wyalusing Area Education Foundation, P.O. Box 204, Wyalusing, PA 18853. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
