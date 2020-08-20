Patricia “Pat” Valimont, age 74, of Mansfield, Pennsylvania, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on Aug. 16, 1946 in Williamsport, a daughter of Raymond and Pauline (Williams) Valimont. She worked as a security guard for Amgard and as a secretary for Kingdom. Pat was part of the first class of women who graduated from Highway Patrol in South Carolina. She was a member of Victory Church in Troy and enjoyed playing the piano and organ.
Pat is survived by her brother, Jerry (Sarah) Valimont of Mainesburg; and three sisters, Margie (Charles) Davis of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Connie (Steve) Bolt of Mansfield, and Renee (Jeff) Kenyon of Troy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend Raymond Valimont and Pauline Valimont.
Friends and family are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Victory Church, 645 E. Main Street, Troy. A funeral service will follow immediately at 1 p.m. with her brother-in-law, Steve Bolt officiating. A private family burial will take place in King Hill Cemetery in Mainesburg, Pennsylvania. Memorial contributions can be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, visit www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.