Patricia Radney Wanck left this earth on April 6, 2021. Patricia was born in Sayre, Pa. on March 11, 1936, to Amos and Florence Webster Radney. Her early years were spent traveling around the United States as her father was in the Army. Most of the time was spent at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She obtained her GED as an adult and continued her education taking classes at Waverly High School Adult Education and Elmira College.
On April 8, 1961, she married the love of her life, Ronald C. Wanck, Sr. Together they have six children, Yolanda (Loni) and her husband James Cole, Linda Chilson, Carmen and her husband Keith Correll, Teresa (Teri) Darling, Ronald C. Wanck Jr. and Wendy Inscho, Bridget and her husband Brian Park; her brother in-law, James Wanck and his wife Claudia; 13 grandchildren, her name sake, Patti Cole and her husband Mark Ross, Brian Cole, Megan and Mazie Fairchild, Joshua and Jacob Correll, Nathan Lopreste and Brandy Wallace, Ashley, Samuel, Megan Wanck, Rebecca and Bradley Park; 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pat took great joy in all of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great-great grandchild. Pat also leaves behind lifelong friends, Mary and Bob Schreiner, Bob Delill and friends of the Valley Chorus, especially Stephanie Murphy and Liz Fice.
Pat was predeceased by her infant son, Daniel Patrick; parents, Amos and Florence Radney; brother, Charles Radney and his wife Carolyn; father and mother in-law, Robert and Teresa Wanck; her son-in-law, Gene Darling, Jr., and dear friend, Barb Harney.
In earlier years Pat taught C.C.D. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Athens. She was a Cub Scout den mother and her den built a float for the Valley Halloween Parade. Pat sang in the church choir at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, in Ridgebury. Pa.. Pat sang with the Valley Chorus for nearly 30 years.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 1 to 3 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pennsylvania with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating and burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park in Luthers Mills, Pennsylvania followed by a gathering at The Grill at the Train Station, 718 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre, Pa. In lieu of flowers donation can be made to The American Cancer Society, Greater Valley Emergency Services or the Valley Chorus in Pat’s name. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Patricia’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
