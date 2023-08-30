Patricia (Smith) Raymond, affectionately known as Pat, passed away on August 26, 2023, at the age of 83. She was born on April 12, 1940, in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Patricia dedicated numerous years of her life to her work as a Southport Correctional Facility Administrator before retiring in 2000. Her colleagues held her in high regard for her dedication and commitment to her profession.
Beyond her professional endeavors, Patricia had a wide range of interests that brought her joy. She found solace in the art of knitting and crocheting, creating beautiful pieces that showcased her talent. Additionally, Patricia had a passion for genealogy research, particularly for Joyce Tice. Her enthusiasm for uncovering family history was unmatched.
In her leisure time, Patricia enjoyed bowling and embraced the fellowship of the sport. She cherished the moments spent with her friends and family, engaging in friendly competition, and creating lasting memories.
Patricia leaves behind a loving and devoted family. She is survived by her children: Richard and Carol Raymond, Ronald, and Flora (Tootsie) Raymond, and Michelle (Mikki) and Roger Wood Sr. Patricia’s grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren were a source of great joy in her life. Their presence filled her heart with love and happiness.
Her grandchildren include Alysia Grimaldi, Gregory Rightmire, Brittany Rightmire, Matthew and Brielle Smith, James and Brandi Ketter, Roger and Suzanne Wood, Calvin and Shelly Griffin, Daniel and Nicole Foster, Shawn and Kelly McMichael, and Shawn and Kate Roe.
Patricia’s great-grandchildren include Giovanni Grimaldi, Aurora Roberts, Sophia Barrett, Mora Rightmire, Isla Rightmire, Sarah Ketter, Emma Ketter, Mason McMichael, Grace McMichael, Blaize Wood, Mark Watkins, Blaze Wood, Joshua Wood, Oakley Roberts, and Samuel Roe. Her brother Rodney Smith and many special nieces, nephews, cousin, and special friends & neighbors.
Furthermore, Patricia had the joy of welcoming two great-great-grandchildren into her family: Bryce Watkins and Zayne Watkins.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Gerald and Mildred (Oliphant) Smith, her beloved husband who were high school sweethearts Richard Raymond, and her brother, Gerald “Jerry” Smith. Their memories will forever be cherished by those who loved them.
Patricia’s presence will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love and devotion will live on in the hearts of her family and friends. May her soul find eternal peace.
Services have been entrusted to the Gerald Vickery Funeral Home inc. 1093 W. Main Street Troy, PA 16947.
Send condolences at: vickeryfuneralhome.com
