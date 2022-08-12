Patrick Bernard Broschart lost his battle with cancer in the comfort of his home in Endicott, New York on August 4, 2022, at the age of 42.
Patrick was born on July 21,1980 to Robert G. and Rosanna M. Fitzgerald Broschart, of Dushore, Pennsylvania. He spent his childhood building forts in the woods with his sisters, playing baseball with his friends, practicing karate, tinkering with all the new video gaming systems, and learning to fly; following in his father’s footsteps by earning his pilot’s license on his 16th birthday.
Patrick graduated from Sullivan County High School in 1998 and continued his studies at Penn College where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Analysis and Design and an Associates Degree in Networking and Technical Support.
He went on to work as an IT specialist for a number of locations throughout Pennsylvania and New York, ending his career as a Network Engineer; designing and overseeing the voice and data systems for Broome County, New York.
Patrick was an avid traveler and enjoyed exploring the great outdoors with the love of his life, Rachel, and their labradoodle, Diesel. When he wasn’t at work or tinkering with one of his many projects at home, he could be found climbing mountains or hiking through some of the most challenging trails in our national parks, which he was very proud of.
He was a huge trivia buff, and even though he had made an art out of being the quiet guy in the room, he was also known to chime in with something witty that left everyone laughing and wondering if those words could have possibly come out of him.
Patrick was such a fun, incredibly laid-back guy and he will be deeply missed.
“The Mountains are calling and I must go.”
Patrick was predeceased by his long-time companion and soul mate, Rachel Mauger.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Rosanna, his sisters Carrie Beaver (Brian) of Dushore, Pennsylvania and Jennifer Smith (Jason) of Holland, Pennsylvania, and his nieces and nephews, Logan, Colby, Samantha, Bradley, Amelia, Keira, Felicity, Peyton, and Briella.
The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, Saturday, August 13th from 11 am until 1 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.