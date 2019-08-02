Patrick James (Jay) Sullivan, age 76, of Mansfield, Pennsylvania, formerly New Albany, passed away on June 19, 2019 from complications of kidney disease.
Patrick was born in Towanda, on Feb. 24, 1943, son of the late Patrick F. and Anita Kisner Sullivan. Patrick attended the New Albany School and was a member of the first class to graduate from the Wyalusing School District in 1961.
During the 1960s Patrick was a member of the Army National Guard, graduated from the Lycoming Vocational Technical School in Williamsport, and held several jobs. Patrick also took an electrical course through the mail and became a certified electrician.
In the 1970s Patrick constructed the original outdoor Stations of the Cross at the St. John Neumann Shrine, Sugar Ridge, Pennsylvania. Patrick’s father and Joseph Cullen installed the stations.
Patrick was employed for over 30 years at Mansfield University as the electric foreman. He also served as president of the AFL-CIO Branch.
In 1999 Patrick received a kidney transplant from his daughter, Amy. This new kidney gave Patrick an additional 15 years of a good and productive life. He was currently having dialysis treatments.
Surviving Patrick is his wife of 54 years, Bonnie Harvey; daughters, Tammy (Scott) Fegan, Endicott, New York, Nancey Sullivan, Mansfield, Amy (Kevin) Donnelly, North Carolina; granddaughter, Ariana Sullivan, Mansfield; sisters, Dawn Vitez, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and Jean (James) Heinrichs, Shirley, New York; brother-in-law, Charles Farrie; aunt, Marie Kisner, Harrisburg; and several nieces and nephew.
Preceding Patrick to their Heavenly Home were: brother, Charles Wayne Sullivan; sister, Sheryl Farrie; brother-in-law, Sir William Bela C. Vitez; sister-in-law, Shirley Harvey; uncles, Charles Kisner and Donald Waples; and aunt, Mary Waples.
A private ceremony will be held by the family. The family asks in memory of Patrick that everyone consider donating an organ to someone in need.
