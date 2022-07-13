Patrick “Pat” F. Cahill, 72, of Sayre, PA, passed away at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, following a period of declining health with his son by his side.
He was born on September 13, 1949, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late James R. and Frances E. (Dailey) Cahill.
Pat served as the Code Enforcement Officer for Sayre Borough and Athens Borough for many years, prior to retiring. He loved camping with his family. Pat was a lifetime member and served as a past Fire Chief and President of the Howard Elmer Hose Company, Sayre Borough Fire Department. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and gas engine enthusiast.
Patrick is survived by his son; Jason (Jodi) Cahill of Pittsburgh, PA, daughter; Becky Barton of MO, grandchildren; Chance, Cato, Mylaina, Maliyah, Chad, Adam, and Bryan, brother; Timothy (Norma) Cahill, Sr., special nephew; Tim “Timmer” (Shannon) Cahill, Jr. and their children; Nathan, James, and Rebecca, several other nieces and nephews, and his faithful pets; Emma Rose and Midnight.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 1pm at the JE Wheelock Hose Company Fire Hall, 217 Frank Street, Sayre, PA. A procession honoring past Chief Cahill will form at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA to proceed to the fire hall in Milltown.
Memorial donations may be made in Patrick’s name to: Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
