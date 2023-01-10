Patsy B. Sturdevant, age 79, of Herrickville, PA passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
Patsy was born on June 3, 1943 in Towanda, PA the daughter of the late Dayton “Bud” (d. April 10, 2012) and Marcia Northrup Brown (d. July 30, 1995). She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School. Patsy has affectionately been known as “Pink” and “Molly” by some.
She worked on the Sturdevant Family Farm and the Saw Mill and also helped with Sturdevant Stone. She was also employed with the P&G Excel Warehouse in Tunkhannock, PA. Patsy took pride in being a homemaker for her family. In her spare time, she was a former member of the Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Co. Women’s Auxiliary and the Herrickville Sewing Club. She took great joy watching the birds come to her bird feeders. Most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Patsy is survived by her son and his wife, David and Mary Sturdevant of Herrickville, PA; her grandchildren, Tasha Sturdevant of Herrickville, PA, Katelyn Sturdevant of Port Angeles, WA; Cassandra Sturdevant of Towanda, PA, Brittany Bennett (Jason McDonald) of Herrickville, PA, Casey Butler (Lester Valentine) of Laceyville, PA, and Jonathan Tedesco (Sami) of Towanda, PA; her great-grandchildren, Shawn Bennett, Jr., Aiden Bennett, Averie Bennett, Dean-Anthony Byron McDonald, and Zelda Rose Tedesco; her siblings, E. Louise Matson (Robert) of Camptown, PA and Dayton “Butch” Brown of New Jersey; as well as many special nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Dean Sturdevant (d. October 24, 2003), her brother, Ronald E. Brown (d. June 1994) and her former husband and close friend Dale Sturdevant (d. November 6, 2014).
A Celebration of Life for Patsy will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 PM from the Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Hall, 6149 Herrickville Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853. Dishes to pass are appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patsy’s honor to Sheldon Funeral Home, PO Box 370, Wyalusing, PA 18853 to offset expenses, to any of her many favorite charities, or any charity of the givers choosing.
The family extends special thanks to Guthrie Memorial EMS, HOPS EMS, Herrickville Volunteer Fire Company, and Sheldon Funeral Home for their assistance and support.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
