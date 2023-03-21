Patsy Jane (Crain) May went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 19, 2023. She will now be an Angel in Heaven as well as she was on earth. Patsy was born June 8, 1939 to the late George and E. Louise (Nichols) Crain of Canton, PA. She was a well known waitress at the Our House Restaurant, Canton Chatterbox and Moose’s Munchies for many years. She also kept the bookkeeping for Our House Restaurant as well as a traveling beautician whom went to many homes giving haircuts and perms.
Patsy was married to the late Denis M. May until his passing on August 29, 1966. She was left a widow at the young age of twenty-seven with four small boys. Patsy loved her children endlessly and would do anything to help them at whatever sacrifice she had to make. Whether right or wrong she was their mother always and forever, first. She never had a curt word when it came to her sons. She loved so unconditionally and deeply and gave her whole self.
She is survived by her wonderful and caring partner, Ken Welch and best friend, Barney along with her children Thomas (Jamie) May, Randy May all of Canton, PA. Her very special grandchildren Jessica (Kurt) Lentz of Montoursville, PA. Randy May of Granville Summit, PA. Tiffany (Chase) Pauling, Michael May (Emily Ambruch) all of Canton, PA. Jill Matson (Travis Parks) of Troy, PA. Matthew May (Kara Lambert) of Vero Beach, FL. Paris-Fulton May of Mechanicsburg, PA. Jasmine Fulton-May of Williamsport, PA. As well as, her numerous great grandchildren Evangeline Elaine and Charlotte Jane Pauling, Jacek Schram, Axel Parks, and Kiya May.
She is predeceased by her parents, late husband, infant grandson Denis May, and sons Brian and Gregory May along with her sister Marlene Ruddle and her very close friend and aunt, Ruby Hansel.
Patsy had to go through hell to get to heaven! She did it with such strength and courage, as she did everything else in her life. She faced everyday looking for the fun shenanigans she could find to bring a smile to everyone she knew. Always a practical jokester. She will be remembered by her pristine appearance and her zest for a thrill, even at 83.
God gives us the good days and sees us through the bad.
He only cries for the living, because it is the living that are left to carry on.
To know her was to love her!
It is never good-bye; it is until we see you again.
A celebration of her life will be held Sunday March 26 , 2 o’clock PM. at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton, Pa., with Rev. Dan Walker officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 PM. The family will provide the flowers. All donations to any animal rescue in her name would be greatly appreciated. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.