Paul Bennett, 71, of Elmira, New York, formerly of Towanda, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Paul Wayne was born Aug. 1, 1948 in Towanda, to the late John and Helen (Carey) Bennett. Paul attended Towanda High School and was a graduate of the class of 1966. He attended Lycoming College and later earned a BS Degree in Metallurgy.
Paul was employed by Osram Sylvania for 24 years as a Metallurgist. Afterward, he worked for the Pennsylvania State Lottery where he traveled hundreds of miles daily working on and repairing their machines. Most recently he worked in security until the time of his death.
Paul enjoyed gardening, yard work and puttering around the house. He was one with a quick wit and enjoyed teasing people with his jokes. Paul will be remembered as being kind, gentle and quiet. Everyone that had the pleasure to know him always enjoyed his company. He was a man who was always there for his family and their well-being was always his utmost importance.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda; son, Dennis Bennett; daughters, Karyn (Dennis) Brotzman and Samatha (Jon) Tedesco; step-children, Amber Deckman and Crystal (Ian) Williams; brother, Thomas (Val) Bennett; grandchildren, John, Jason and Zelda; four step-grandchildren, Julliana, Donovan, Avery and Dennis; niece, Allison Bennett and his beloved canine, Teddy.
A memorial service to honor Paul’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at the Twin Tiers Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 8 Canal Street, Big Flats, NY 14814. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Brenda Bennett, 3298 Lower Maple Avenue, Elmira, NY 14901 to help with medical expenses. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
