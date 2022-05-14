Paul C. Swain, Jr., 68, of Ulster, PA, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022, at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, Athens.
He was born on November 11, 1953, the son of the late Paul C., Sr. and Norma Jean Swain.
Paul was employed with Kinsmans’ Farms as a hired man for many years, prior to retiring. He was involved with farming most of his life. He loved spending time outside, especially gardening, both vegetables and flowers.
Paul is survived by his beloved companion of 15 years, Sharon J. Slater and his faithful buddy, Spinny, their calico cat.
Honoring Paul’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later time.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
