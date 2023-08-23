Paul E. Fenton, 58, of Williamsport, PA, formerly of the Valley Area, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Her leaves behind his loving husband and partner of 13 years, Charles “Chuck” Esposito-Fenton.
Born July 8, 1965, in Sayre, PA, he was the son of the late Johnathan and Esther (Johnson) Fenton.
After high school, Paul went to work for the Dandy Mini Marts, and while there he made many lifetime friends. He changed his career path and went on to help others as a caregiver to people in their homes. In his spare time, he was an avid baker, often creating delicious cakes, brownies, and homemade doughnuts for his friends and family to enjoy. Paul was an outgoing person, with a heart of gold, constantly making new friends everywhere he went. Above all, he cherished the moments spent with his family and fur-babies.
Along with his husband, Paul is survived by three siblings, Shirley Vanderpool, Charlene Fenton-Brown, and Wayne Fenton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; two special friends, Kathy Anthony and Linda Grimes. Paul also leaves behind his four fur-babies; Jasmine, Jasper, Angel, and Houdini.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by seven siblings, Johnathan, Jr., Gordon, William, Albert, Anna Mae, Cathy, and Linda Fenton.
In keeping with Paul’s wishes, services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.
Online condolences may be made on Paul’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.
