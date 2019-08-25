Paul E. “Paulie” Bryington, 72, of Gillett, Pennsylvania passed away early Saturday morning at Elderwood in Waverly, New York, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Paul Edward was one of seven children born in Blossburg to the late John “Jack” and Jessie (Kelley) Bryington. As a youngster, Paul grew up in the Gleason area and graduated from the Canton High School, class of 1964. He then entered into the U.S. Army and obtained the rank of Sargent during the Vietnam Era.
Following his honorable discharge in 1967, Paul was employed by Thatcher Glass in Elmira, New York. Paul then began his employment as a Correction Officer for the State of New York for many years until retiring in 2009.
Paul was a member of the Gillett VFW Post 5655, the South Creek Lions Club and Fire Department. He was an avid bowler, golfer and in earlier years enjoyed pitching horse shoes. Somewhat quiet, Paul loved to visit and seemed to know just about everyone. He was an easygoing gentleman with a kind heart. A paragraph can not justify the things he enjoyed and did throughout life. Those that truly knew him know the kind of man “Paulie” was and the amazing life he lived.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Lisa (David) Westcott, and their children, Brian and Sarah all of Dryden, New York, his wife, Carolyn (Clark) Bryington and her children, John (Julia) Howell of Gillett and Michael (Kelly) Howell of Virginia; two sisters, Doris (Dale) Terry and Linda Johnson all of Elmira, New York; a brother, John (Gail) Bryington of Roaring Branch; a sister in law, Trish Bryington of Towanda; two brothers-in-law, Ben Thompson Jr. of Roaring Branch and Joe McIlwain of Killeen, Texas; several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by three siblings, Glenda Thompson, Dan Bryington and Donna McIlwain.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Grover Cemetery with military honors accorded.
There will be no viewing or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Mr. Bryington’s name to a charity he supported, the Gillett VFW Post 5655, the South Creek Lions Club or the South Creek Fire Department all of Gillett, PA 16925.
Paul’s family is being assisted by the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton.
Please share memories and condolences to www.pepperfunealhomes.com.
