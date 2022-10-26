Paul Edward “Ed” Miller, 89, of Woodbridge, Connecticut formerly of Towanda, Pennsylvania passed away October 18, 2022. Ed was born in Butler County, PA the eldest son of Paul W. Miller, a teacher and high school principal and Elsie M. Miller, a homemaker. Ed is predeceased by his three siblings, sisters Marilyn Miller and Paula Leone and brother Robert “Bob” Miller.
Ed graduated from Grove City High School and attended Grove City College receiving his Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering in 1955.
Ed met his future wife, the former Ethel Mae Shannon, when his sister Marilyn and Ethel attended Butler County Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. At a dance hosted by seniors for incoming freshman, Marilyn invited Ed as Ethel’s blind date. They married on March 29, 1956 at the United Presbyterian Church in West Sunbury, PA.
Ed moved to Towanda, PA in 1955 to join Sylvania Electric Products as production engineer in tungsten wiring. After the wedding, the newlyweds kept an apartment in Sayre, PA so Ethel could walk to the Robert Packer Hospital where she was an operating room nurse. In 1960, they moved into a house they built on Laning Creek Road in Wysox, PA where they resided until November 2020.
Ed progressed up through numerous positions and departments at Sylvania including many years as division quality control supervisor. In 1979, Ed and the family moved to Isla Verde Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico where Ed oversaw the facility construction for Syltron, a subsidiary of GTE Sylvania. Initially a two year assignment, Ed remained in Puerto Rico as general manager for fourteen years. He enjoyed island life with coworkers referring to Ed as the “Crazy Gringo”. Ed retired after thirty-eight years on May 1, 1992. He and Ethel returned to their home in Towanda and for many years after, Ed gathered with former colleagues with the Sylvania Quarter Century Club.
Ed and Ethel remained long time and active members of the First United Methodist Church of Towanda. While in Puerto Rico, they worshiped at the Union Church of San Juan. In recent years they attended the First Presbyterian Church of Towanda. Ed actively served in the Lions Club and enjoyed golfing at the Towanda Country Club for much of his time in Towanda.
They relocated to Woodbridge, CT in 2020 sharing a home with daughter Diane and son Jeff – a short distance from son David.
Ed had a lifelong love of driving, maps and travel. Stories from his younger days included sneaking the family car out of the garage and driving a coal truck. He took great pleasure in his cars over the years — his ’59 Thunderbird and ’65 Mustang among others. Many fond family memories center around long road trips and camping at parks including Yellowstone and Arcadia National Parks. After retirement, Ed and Ethel frequently drove around the country – sometimes for months at a time – staying in touch with family and friends. Ed loved sharing stories of his travels filled with highlights and details.
Ed took great pride in the house he and Ethel built together and particularly in caring for the lawn with his children and later his grand kids sitting in his lap steering his Craftsman lawn tractor. He shared his knack for fixing things with his kids and his grand kids and was a frequent resource as they have undertaken care of their own homes. He was a loving dad and “G-pa” who would do whatever he could to support his family.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of nearly 67 years, Ethel; son and daughter-in-law, David B. and Beth Aura (Ferguson) Miller, son Jeffrey A. Miller and daughter Diane L. Miller all of Woodbridge, CT, son and daughter-in-law, Curtis E. and Cindra “Cindy” Miller of Wylie, TX; grandchildren, Lindsay Aura Miller, her husband Jackson M. Grove of Baltimore, MD, Leah Bradleigh Miller of Hamden, CT, Christopher Edward Miller of Victoria, TX and Eric Matthew Miller of Wylie, TX.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 5 Court Street, Towanda, PA. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Ed’s memory may do so by directing contributions in his name to The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or a charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
