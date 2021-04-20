Paul Elwell “Esky” Kingsley passed away Thursday night April 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving wife of 68 years and his three devoted children. Elwell was born Sept. 22, 1931 to the late Henry H. and Dora (Cooley) Kingsley on the family homestead where he resided and raised his family until his passing. Growing up on the family farm instilled a hard work ethic on Elwell and his two brothers and two sisters, which they learned from their father and mother. He attended Fisher School in Standing Stone Twp. through the 8th grade and graduated from Towanda High School in 1949.
Elwell met the “love of his life” Lena M. Rossillo and they were married May 3, 1952. They raised three children and worked the family farm together until his retirement. Elwell worked with his father on the farm and at GLF (Agway) feed mill in Wysox until his father passed away, then continued on with his true passion, dairy farming.
Elwell was very proud to have his farm, ”Hidden Hurst Farm” recognized as a Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Century Farm in 2015. Elwell was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Towanda, a life-long member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Standing Stone Grange and was a Standing Stone Twp. supervisor. He also worked many years on the Township Election Board.
Surviving are his devoted wife, Lena; daughter, Deborah (Randy) Caswell of Coconut Creek, Florida; sons, Michael (Judy) Kingsley and Jon (Lori) Kingsley of Wysox, Pennsylvania; brother and sister-in-law, George and Theresa Kingsley; sister-in-law, Bertha Kingsley; eight grandchildren, Rebekah Dulaney, Miranda Maynard, Tori Kingsley, Carly Downing, Casey Holcomb, Scott Caswell, Krista Speier and Matthew Caswell; 16 great-grandchildren, Madison Caswell, Skylar Smith, Austin Smith, Megan Speier, Anabella Caswell, Alyssa, Ailyn, and Jax Dulaney, Cora Downing, Conner, Courtney, Cadence, Trent, and Brooke Holcomb and Parker and Carson Maynard. One of his greatest pleasure’s was when his grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to visit.
Elwell was predeceased by a son, Paul Kingsley II; his parents, Henry and Dora Kingsley; brother, Burton Kingsley; sisters, Clara Brown and Ruth Ellen Jayne; brothers-in-law, Harold Jayne and Edwin Brown; grandson, Timothy Caswell; niece, Sandra Brown; and nephew, Mark Kingsley.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda Twp.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Church, c/o Mary Pfeffer, secretary, 106 Third Street, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern PA Regional Office, 57 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in memory of Paul Elwell Kingsley.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
