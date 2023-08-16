Paul Emerson Landon, 97, of Tunkhannock, PA passed away Monday, August 14, 2023 at the Gardens in Tunkhannock. Born in Union Township, PA on September 7, 1925, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Florence Randall Landon. He and his wife Julia Sechrist Landon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on August 1st before her passing on September 23, 2020.
He was a graduate of Canton High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Penn State College. He served his country in the US Navy as a Seaman 1st Class during World War II. He was employed with P&G as a Wood Procurement Agent, Forester, and a Land Surveyor. Prior to moving to Tunkhannock he was employed with Armstrong Forest Company in Johnsonburg.
Paul was a member of the Eatonville United Methodist Church where he was an Adult Sunday School Teacher for many years. He sang in the Endless Mountains Quartet. He was very active in the Red Cross, the Wyoming County Cancer Society, and the Tunkhannock Booster Club. Paul and Julia were active volunteers at the Kiwanis Wyoming County Fair and avid supporters of the Tunkhannock Public Library where they were Instructors in their Adult Literacy Program. In their retirement years, Paul and Julia had a Christmas tree farm, grew rhododendrons, and tapped maple trees to make maple syrup. He enjoyed being outdoors and taking part in sporting activities. He loved his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his four sons, Gary Landon and his wife, Sue, of Sunset Beach, NC; Jim Landon and his wife, Barb, of Tunkhannock; Mike Landon and his wife, Gail, of Wilmington, NC; and Kelly Landon and his wife, Kristin, of Tunkhannock; seven grandchildren, Jay Norton, Stacey Clifford, Kelly Schneider, Kurt Landon, Kelcie Landon, Jillian Landon, and Ben Landon; four great-grandchildren; his sister, Ruth Ann McCoy and her husband, Carl, of Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his grandchild, Janice Landon, and many brothers and sisters.
A Graveside Service for Paul and Julia will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM from the Sunnyside Cemetery in Tunkhannock, PA. A Graveside Military Honor service will be conducted by the members of the Dennis Strong Post #457 American Legion of Tunkhannock, PA, the Rought Hall Post #510 American Legion of Black Walnut, PA, and the Endless Mountains V.F.W. Post# 3583 of Mehoopany, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Eatonville United Methodist Church, 44 Church Road, Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
