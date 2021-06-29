Fred Klawonn Jr., 87, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul Fred and Rosalie Klawonn Sr., and his sister, Marion Klawonn.
Fred is survived by his children, Kathy (Richard) Napoli of Rochester, Evelyn (Chris) Mastrantonio of Athens, Paul Klawonn of Towanda and Luke Klawonn of Maryland; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Fred worked for many years at Dupont in Towanda before becoming self-employed as a carpenter. He would make outhouses, picnic tables and anything involving woodworking. He enjoyed shooting pool, pool tournaments and also did cue stick repair. He enjoyed growing his tomatoes. He as a U.S. Navy veteran, who belonged to the Towanda American Legion and the VFW.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Fred’s family, you may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
