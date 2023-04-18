Paul G. Shults, 74, of Monroeton, PA passed away Thursday evening April 13, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Paul was born November 12, 1948, in Towanda, PA the only child of the late George L. Shults and Ruth Nancy Gidney Shults. Paul took over daily operations of the family farm at the age of 14 when his father developed health issues and continued to run the farm until he graduated from Towanda High School with the class of 1967. Two weeks later, Paul went to work for the Towanda Area School District as a custodial maintenance employee until he retired following 32 years of service.
He subsequently served as a part-time substitute maintenance person for the school district for 5 years and then went to work for Towanda Borough for 8 years before retiring on November 12, 2012.
Paul was a life member of the Monroe Hose Company and the Franklin Township Fire Company and was a retired fire police captain of Department 22. He was appointed vacancy board chairman for Monroe Township for several years.
He is survived by several cousins.
A funeral and committal service will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Michael Dodd officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Cole Cemetery, Towanda Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
