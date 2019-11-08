Paul J. “Pop” Pringle, 85, of Niceville, Florida, formerly of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Paul was born in New Florence, Pennsylvania on Sept. 12, 1934 to Walter David and Stella Marie Carly Pringle. He graduated from Holidaysburg High School in 1953, and married Carolyn J. Vogle. They moved to Hamburg, New York, where Paul worked for Ford Motor Company for nine years before moving back to Carolyn’s hometown of Towanda, Pennsylvania in 1962. He retired from Osram Sylvania in 1996 where he worked for 30 years.
Paul lived for his children and grandchildren and was always very active in the local community. Over the years, he took a very active role in various groups’ and organizations’ leadership such as: Little League/president, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Scoutmaster, football, president of the Booster Club, the First United Methodist Church, the Eagle Club and the Elks Club. He also served as Judge of Elections for Towanda 2nd Ward for several years. He loved the outdoors – hunting, fishing, gardening, and hiking through the woods. He will long be remembered for his warm and generous heart, his unwavering dedication, and his great sense of humor.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Robert A. Pringle, and David L. Pringle. He is survived by his brother, William of Clearwater, Florida; his wife, Carolyn, and daughter, Shannon, both of Niceville, Florida; his son, Paul Jr. (Deborah) Pringle of Bear, Delaware; son, William Pringle of Largo, Florida; daughter, Carolyn Malham of Wilmington, North Carolina; and daughter, Karen Miller of Cartersville, Georgia; his beloved grandchildren, Brendan, Tristan, Ryan, Amanda, Robert, Michael, Julana, Joshua, Catherine and Keeryn; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Stroke Foundation, or any charity of your choice.
