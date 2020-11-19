One of the best Husbands, Dads, Grandpas and Poppas one could ask for, left our sides and now remains within our heart’s memories…. Paul L. Roberts Jr., 64, of Windham, passed away on Monday evening, Nov. 16, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital following a brief battle with COVID-19. Paul was born on Oct. 22, 1956 in Sayre, a son of Barbara (Burlingame) and the late Paul L. Roberts, Sr. He was a graduate of Athens High School class of 1976. For many years, Paul was employed by Barefoot Pellets. Paul enjoyed tending to his garden, bird watching, was a true NY Yankees fan and loved to attend the races in Watkins Glen. Family was the utmost important treasure to Paul ~ he cherished the time spent with them. On June 10, 2011, Paul married Dorothy Kintner and together they have shared many wonderful memories. The love he had for his family and the twinkle in his eye will make our hearts smile every time we think of him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Dorothy Roberts; his mother, Barbara Roberts; his children, Jill (Shawn) Frey; Jeff Hulslander, Melissa (Brad) Sapanic, Cynthia Roberts, Paul Roberts III, Bobbi-Jo (Charles) Giggee; step-son, Donald Cook; his siblings, Sandy Roberts, Karen Roberts, Kenneth (Rose) Roberts. Brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Harry (Sharon) Kintner, Terri (Wayne) Deviley, Donna Ferry; 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, several aunts, uncles, cousins and their families also survive. Paul was predeceased by his father Paul Roberts Sr., a son-in-law, Bruce White and a granddaughter, Natalie White.
Paul’s family will be holding a private service honoring his life. During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with Paul’s family through the “share a memory” section of his obituary on our website at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Paul will be laid to rest in the Towner Hill Cemetery. If tears could build a stairway, and memories a lane, we would walk right up to heaven and bring you home again…
