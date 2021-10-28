Paul L. Streby, 75, of 917 S. Main St. Towanda, PA passed away peacefully Monday morning, October 25, 2021 at his home. Paul was born May 3, 1946 in Towanda the son of the late Lloyd Streby and Beatrice (Bump) Streby. He was a graduate of Sullivan County High School and later served with the U.S. Army. Paul was employed by Osram-Sylvania in Towanda for over 30 years until retirement. He was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and the Towanda Gun Club. Paul enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Senior Citizens Bowling League and the Tuesday Night Men’s League. Paul enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and woodworking and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne MacDonald Streby, sons, Jeff Streby of Troy, Jason Streby of Nevada, daughters, Penny Streby of North Carolina, Nicole Kinner and husband Bryan of Dushore, Jenny Sessoms and husband John of Yarmouth, ME, several grandchildren, sister, Marcy Crenshaw and husband Brian of Mason, OH, brother, Donald Streby of Tunkhannock, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.