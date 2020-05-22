Paul O. Shapiro was born on Jan. 14, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York, second child to Gus and William Shapiro. He attended the University of Rochester, New York, and graduated from Lycoming College, Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. On his first night there he met his wife to be, Virginia Shepard of Canton, Pennsylvania. They shared 62 years together.
Paul’s graduate studies in bio-chemistry were interrupted by being drafted into the U.S. Army. He served with the Big Red One in Germany.
Upon discharge he began a chemistry career in quality control, working for Warner Lambert, Carter Wallace, Whatman, Wyeth and Revlon, among others. He was a member of the American Chemical Society and American Society of Testing and Materials.
He was proud of being an Eagle Scout and member of the Order of the Arrow. Other service memberships were Jaycees and Order of Odd Fellows.
For many years he was extremely active in youth soccer, receiving awards for promoting, coaching, and refereeing the sport in Morris County, New Jersey, and beyond.
In 1999 he retired to Bradford County, Pennsylvania, where he found great joy in volunteering at the local food pantry.
For 60 years he was a dedicated devoted Unitarian Universalist. He served in many capacities and represented several congregations, in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He delighted in leading worship services and was thrilled to be a delegate at the Unitarian Universalist Association and the Pennsylvania Universalist Convention. In 2018 Paul and Ginny relocated to Texas to be near family and quickly joined the U.U. church of San Antonio. Paul lived his life according to the first U.U. principle, believing strongly in “the inherent worth and dignity of every person.”
A virtual memorial service was held March 21 in San Antonio. There was an outpouring of love and gratitude expressed.
Paul is survived by his life partner, Virginia of San Antonio; children, David and Pamela of Grove City, Ohio, Roger and Lynda of Ewing, New Jersey, William of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Nathan and Jennifer of San Antonio, Texas. Surviving grandchildren are Leslie and Travis and daughter Emma Davenport of Live Oak, Texas, Sean and Christina and daughter Evangeline Shapiro, The Colony, Texas, Meghan and Gary Kapilevich of Midland Park, New Jersey, Kelsey and Daniel Leeb of St. John, Indiana, Eric Shapiro of Moapa, Nevada, Allison E. and Allison M. Reese-Shapiro of Chicago, Illinois, Alexandria Shapiro of Pensacola, Florida, Tyler Shapiro of Atlanta, Georgia Gene Barclay of Greenville, North Carolina, and Joshua, Matthew, and Nicole Shapiro of San Antonio, Texas. Others mourning his passing are brothers, Samuel of Pinecrest, Florida, and Robert of Wellfleet, Massachusetts and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
