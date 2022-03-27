Paulette Northrop Kunkle, 71, of Liberty Corners, Monroe Township, PA passed away Thursday afternoon, March 24, 2022, at her home following declining health. Paulette was born at Mills Hospital in Towanda on August 6, 1950, the daughter of the late Paul Northrop and June Fish Northrup. She grew up in Marshview and was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with the Class of 1968. In early years, Paulette was employed by the First National Bank of Bradford County and was subsequently employed by International Paper, Masonite Corporation, and Craftmaster in Wysox, PA until her retirement in 2008. Paulette loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play sports. She enjoyed hosting big family dinners for all to enjoy, gardening, canning, caring for her flowers, sewing, and fishing. Her family includes her husband of 49 years, Larry E. Kunkle, children, Kyle E. Kunkle and wife Korrie, Janelle K. Decker and husband Michael, grandchildren, Mason, Tanner, Kynlee, and London all of Liberty Corners, her sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Albert Vanderpool of Marshview as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Paulette’s family will receive friends Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
The family suggests to those who desire to honor Paulette, to please direct gifts in her memory to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
