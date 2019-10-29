Pauline C. Watts, 94, formerly of Canton, became part of God’s Choir on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. She passed away at Bradford County Manor with her nieces, Connie Avants and Susan May, at her side.
Pauline was born in Canton, June 9, 1925, to Floyd Sr. and Harriet (Chaapel) Kendall, one of seven children. She was the widow of the late L. Keith Watts, who preceded her in death in 1991 after 44 years of marriage. She had a beautiful soprano voice which she shared with the former Montoursville Methodist Church, the Canton Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ), the Canton Community Choir and the Canton Christmas Conglomeration. She was a graduate of Canton High School, class of 1944. While in high school Pauline worked at the Rialto Theatre and later at Schafmaker’s, a favorite Canton soda fountain and drug store. She met her future husband, Keith, outside of the Canton Bowling Lanes, and in 1946 they were married. She and Keith resided in the Montoursville area, where Pauline was employed by the Carroll House Department Store in Williamsport, the former Wallace Pharmacy and the Sylvania Photoflash in Montoursville. After moving back to Canton in the 1970s she was employed at T. Burk & Company until its closing in the mid 1990s.
Pauline is survived by her son, Kelly (and Carol) Watts and grandson Karl (and Tashina) Watts, all of Payson, Arizona; granddaughter, Susan (and Zack) Golden of Windsor, Vermont; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Harriet Kendall Sr.; her husband, L. Keith Watts; brothers, Floyd Kendall Jr., Lawrence Kendall and Robert Kendall; and sisters, Winogene Mallory, Harriet Spencer and Margaret Ameigh.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Canton Church of Christ (Disciples), 170 N. Minnequa Ave., Canton, Pennsylvania. Pauline’s life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. with Pastor Nancy Beahm officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Bradford County Manor for their wonderful care Pauline received these last four years.
Professional services have been entrusted to Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, Canton, morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
