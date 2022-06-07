Pauline Edsall, 74, of 429 Marty Lane, Towanda, PA passed away Saturday evening, June 4, 2022 at home following declining health.
Pauline was born March 27, 1948, in Yorkshire, England, the daughter of Hubert Shaw and Maryellen Gaunt Shaw. She came to the United States to reside with her family in Clifton, NJ and was a graduate of Clifton High School. Pauline was employed by MK Contractors in Wysox, PA for 15 years.
She is survived by her children, Darren (Leonor) Edsall of Lafayette, NJ, William Edsall of Lafayette, NJ, Brian Edsall (Elizabeth Roberts) of Wysox, PA, grandchildren, Olivia, Declan, and Wyatt, stepchildren, Angie (Steve) Schmeckenbecher, Priscilla Ackley, Pamela (Rick) Smiley, Paul (Amanda) Ackley, step grandchildren, Shelby Schmeckenbecher, Logan Ackley, Mary Ellen Smiley, Ricky Smiley, and Savannah Ackley, and her nephew, Daryl (Debbie) Shaw of the UK. In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her brother, Philip Shaw, sister, Patricia Panas, and her companion of 37 years, Marty Ackley. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
