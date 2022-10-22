Pauline L. Farr 92, of Waverly, NY passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Born in Athens, Pennsylvania, on April 17, 1930, she was the daughter of John and Nora Coveney Farr.
Pauline had a strong faith in God. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, the choir, and an adorer at the Epiphany Adoration Chapel for many years. Pauline attended grade school in Greens Landing and graduated from Athens High School. She worked part-time during high school caring for children of a local lawyer. After graduation, she worked at the Artistic Card Company in Sayre, PA. Later, Pauline was employed by the Robert Packer Hospital and worked for Dr. Donald Guthrie. She retired from the Guthrie Clinic’s outpatient surgical clinic as a secretary after 50 years and continued to volunteer in the same department. Pauline is predeceased by her parents, John and Nora Farr and her siblings, Eleanor Chambers, MaryJane Reagan, Regina Reagan, Joseph Farr, John Farr, Alfred Farr and Rose Ferris. She is survived by her sister, Rita Cox and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Ridgebury Township, PA with Rev. Daniel Toomey, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, bequests may be directed to Our Lady’s Cemetery Association, c/o Tim Leahy, 18 McCardle Road, Sayre, PA 18840 or to Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson St. Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Pauline L. Farr. Service arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
