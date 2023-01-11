Pauline Marie South, 90, of Milan, PA, passed away at her home on January 9, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Pauline was employed with the Blue Swan Sewing Factory for many years. She enjoyed cooking and sewing.
She is predeceased by her husband Raymond South, parents Joseph Benedict and Lucy Supulski, her sons William and Michael South, step-children LeRoy South and Ruby Stearns, brothers Joseph, Stanley, Lawrence and Leo Superlski, and sister Anna Sweet.
Pauline is survived by daughter Joan McCollum and her husband James McCollum, son Paul South and Marcia Bennett, and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, and many friends.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 12pm-1:30pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1:30pm with Deacon George Wilcox officiating.
Burial will follow in the Thomas Riggs Cemetery, Smithfield Twp., PA.
