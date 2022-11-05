Pauline S. (Sinkew) Pazzaglia, 93, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Hanover, PA. Pauline was born and raised in Elmira, New York, a 1947 graduate of Elmira Catholic High (Notre Dame). As a youth, she worked picking beans at Wrigley’s farm, at Planters Peanut Store and at American Greeting Cards. Her dream of becoming a nun evaporated when she met her husband, John, square dancing at the Hayloft in Pine City. Pauline worked as a bookkeeper at First National Bank of Elmira and later as a teller at the First National Bank of Troy (First Citizens). She can be remembered for her beautiful smile and personality. She belonged to St. John’s Catholic Church and loved teaching Sunday School, especially the First Communion class. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Council of Catholic Women and held various positions including treasurer and president. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Pauline loved her family and her church. She liked people in general and was happy to regale anyone who would listen with stories about her children and grandchildren and now great grandchildren. Pauline was a caregiver for her mother, Stella, her father-in-law, Romolo Pazzaglia, and her husband, John. After her husband passed away she was able to travel to New Mexico, Canada, Illinois, and Florida and took several cruises (Hawaii, Alaska, and a couple of Caribbean cruises) and enjoyed a cross country trek to see some of the sights of this great land. She enjoyed visits with her friends and the monthly cousin luncheons when she was able to attend them.
Pauline is survived by her son, John (Velma) Pazzaglia and daughter, Patricia (Joel) Heiland and daughter in law Christy Pazzaglia, grandchildren: Marc (Lydia) Speciale, Melissa (James Banks) Pazzaglia, Johnny Joe (Katelyn) Pazzaglia, Victoria (Ethan) Ace, Stephanie (Chad) Vermilya, Zachary (Amanda Ritz) Heiland, Justin (Stevii Paden) Heiland, Justin (Meghan) Leonard, Amie (Amos Ross) Leonard, Brock (Jacqueline) Evert, Jamie (Angel Serrano Jr) Pazzaglia, Megan Pazzaglia (Tyrell Wheeler) , Krista Pazzaglia (John Wilcox)Great grandchildren: Noah Speciale, Christian Pazzaglia, Adilynn Pazzaglia, Ava Butters, Julian Pazzaglia, Rainii Heiland, Mazzy Heiland, Eisley Leonard, Grady Leonard, Keegan Leonard, Evie Leonard, Alexandra Ross, Ezra Evert, Ayda Evert, Norah Serrano, Hadley Wheeler and a good many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John P. Pazzaglia, son James Pazzaglia, daughter in law Tracey, brothers E. John and Joseph Sinkew, and sister Mary Garcia.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022 at St John Nepomucene Catholic Church, off Exchange Street, Troy, PA. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Pauline’s memory St. John’s Catholic Church c/o St Michael’s Parish 106 N Washington St. Canton, PA 17724 or to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 5055 Grandview Rd, Hanover, PA 17331.
