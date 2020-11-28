Pauline Smith, age 91, of Troy, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020. She was the daughter of Lewis Smith and Edna C. (Larkins) Smith, was born in Altoona. April 1, 1929. Pauline is survived by her chosen family, Ann and Joe DeHaas, their beloved family, dear friends and her extended family at the Sylvania Presbyterian Church to which she was dedicated.
Pauline was dedicated to providing love and care to children all of her life and was a lover of animals. She was a talented hobbyist, and loved doing many arts and crafts, particularly needlework.
Pauline will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are no immediate plans for a public service. The family plans to have a celebration of Pauline’s life in the spring of 2021 and will post plans at that time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Visit www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.