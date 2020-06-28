Pearl M. Schaner Aeppli, 89, affectionately known as “Gramma Pearl” and “Monkey Gramma”, widow of Oscar J. Aeppli of Herrickville, PA passed away peacefully Thursday evening, June 25, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA.
Pearl was born in Brookfield Township, Potter County, PA on February 8, 1931, the daughter of the late Earl and Sarah Carey Shaner. Pearl was a graduate of Harrison Valley High School and completed her training as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where she was subsequently employed in nursing for 13 years. Pearl was later employed by the office of Dr. Charles Meikle in Athens for 17 years. She served as a volunteer at the Robert Packer Hospital for 6 years and with the American Red Cross for over 15 years. Pearl was a dedicated member of the Herrickville Wesleyan Church where she taught Sunday school for a number of years. She also taught the CEF class at Northeast Bradford School. Pearl loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed attending sports activities of family and friends, playing volleyball, square dancing, and boating. Pearl was held in high regard by many who will remember her for her beautiful smile, kind and gracious personality, strong Christian faith, and as a truly loving and giving person who welcomed others into her home as there was always room at her dinner table. Her home-made apple pie and fudge was a special treat shared by all. She will be deeply missed.
Pearl’s Family includes her son, Forrest Aeppli Sr. and wife Charlene of Milton, PA and their children, Cheri (Jim) DeLong, Forrest (Ellie) Aeppli Jr., Jenny Aeppli, Stephen (Eve) Aeppli, Isaac Aeppli, Heather (Daniel) Fullen, her daughter-in-law, Janet Aeppli of Herrickville, and children, Roland B. (Kati) Aeppli Jr., Kelly (Bobby) Brown, Kevin (Stephanie) Aeppli, Mindy (Jack) Coates, her son, Jeff Aeppli and wife Cynthia of Herrickville and their children, Jessica Aeppli and Bucky (Mackenzie) Aeppli, her daughter, Vicki Brink of Herrickville and children, Abby (Brian) Russell, and Ben (Calla) Brink, thirty-five great grandchildren, twelve great great grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Kitty Schaner of Effingham, SC, sister, Kathleen Horton of Elmira, NY as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pearl was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Oscar J. Aeppli on April 17, 2008, her son, Roland B. Aeppli Sr. on August 13, 2015, her son-in-law, Bradley C. Brink on February 14, 2017, infant great granddaughter, Jessalyn Aeppli, brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Arlene Schaner, and several additional brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends and family are invited to call Monday, June 29th, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jason Laudermilch and Pastor Daniel Fullen officiating. Interment will follow in the East Herrick Cemetery, Herrick Twp., PA.
The family suggests contributions may be directed to the Herrickville Wesleyan Church, 127 Lent Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853, H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association, in care of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837 or to the Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company, 6149 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853 in memory of Pearl M. Aeppli.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
