Peggy Ann Dunn Mosier, 69, of Friendsville, PA, formerly of Athens Township and North Rome, PA passed away Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Peggy was born in Towanda, PA on May 1, 1953, the daughter of Clay Dunn and Ellen (Potter) Dunn.
Peggy loved spending time with her family, vacationing at the beach, planting flowers, and fishing with her husband. She enjoyed playing games and fun times with her grandchildren, playing cards with family and friends, and going to the casino. Surviving are her children, Tina Updyke (Justin Sr.) of Waverly, Wendy Jennings (Bart) of Friendsville, Clay Mosier and fiancé Jenna of North Rome, grandchildren, Amber, Autumn, Justin Jr., Ashley, Abigail, Alyssa, Allison, Nicholas and Jayden, great grandchildren, Chloie, Ryan, Adrian, Carson, Madalynn and Kengla, sisters, Sherry (Phil) Benditt of Towanda, Barb Westover of Horseheads, NY, Cindy (Joe) Hoffman of Pryor, OK, Dawn (Mitch) Mitchell of Sayre, Donna (Harry) Wandell of Athens, Pam (Mark) Orshaw of Athens, brother, Donnie (Yvonne) Dunn of Pryor, OK, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm Carter Mosier Sr. on April 25, 2018, their son, Malcolm Carter Mosier Jr., on May 7, 1976, sisters, Linda M. (Dunn) Carman, Joan (Ray) Zenewicz, and Brenda (David) Wilson, and brothers, David Dunn and Rick (Ann) Dunn.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Peggy’s Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
