Peggy J. Young, 54, of Troy, formerly of Athens, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at her home.
Peggy was born January 1, 1969, in Sayre. She was adopted by Mary Jane Young and lived most of her life in Athens. She attended Athens Area Schools and in 1991 was a graduate of the Life Skills Special Education Classroom. In 2014, Peggy moved to Martha Lloyd Community Services in Troy, where she blossomed thanks to the wonderful care she received.
Peggy had her own sense of style and loved to accessorize her outfits with necklaces and hats. Yellow was her favorite color that she most often wore and she always had her fancy yellow purse on her arm. Peggy loved stuffed animals, especially her two very special “stuffy friends” yellow and blue. She possessed a great sense of humor and was a very social lady. Coloring was one of her most enjoyable hobbies, that and drinking coffee. Peggy always looked forward to going to day program which she often referred to as “school”. At day program, Peggy enjoyed crafts and sing a longs with friends. She also enjoyed participating in other community outings with her friends and caregivers, eating out, shopping and going to church.
A memorial service to celebrate Peggy’s life will be held, 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the Martha Lloyd Community Services, 66 Lloyd Lane, Troy, PA 16947. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Thank you to all of Peggy’s caregivers for the loving and devoted care she received during her stay at Martha Lloyd Community Services. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Peggy’s loving name to the Day Program, c/o Martha Lloyd Community Services.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting with final arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
