“God called your name so softly, that only you could hear, and no-one heard the footsteps of angels drawing near. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you home.”
Peggy Jo Wilcox Coleman, 68, of Rome, PA Warren Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday morning, August 19, 2022, at home following declining health. Peggy was born in Towanda, PA on October 31, 1953, the daughter of Fenton and Beverly V. Sutton Wilcox. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1971. In early years, Peggy was employed by Maynard Accounting in Towanda and was subsequently employed by the Williams Oil Company in Towanda and the Rome Presbyterian Church for a number of years. She also operated P&T Crafts with her family. Peggy was member of the Rome Presbyterian Church and served as Treasurer for the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association until health issues no longer permitted her to continue. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, crafts, the outdoors, camping and especially enjoyed a good campfire. Having been born on Halloween, Peggy enjoyed the many activities associated with the holiday and was fond of “ugly witches”.
She especially enjoyed a long-awaited and memorable trip to Salem, MA and after being placed on Hospice, Peggy and her family traveled to the State of Maine to be near the ocean, enjoy good food and treasured time with family, and to see the featured light house in the movie Forest Gump (one of Peggy’s favorites).
She is survived by her husband, James D. “Jim” Coleman, their children, Twyla (Ron) Wickwire, Condra Butcher, Kristi (Billy) Robinson, and Craig Coleman, beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Ennis, Selena Wickwire, Julie Wickwire, Reuben Butcher, Cheyenne Butcher, Miles Robinson, and Evelyn Coleman, her brother and sister-in-law, David M. and Bonnie Wilcox, nephews, Thad and Drew Wilcox, as well as numerous cousins, mother-in-law, Doris (Ronnie) Brown and many good friends.
Peggy was predeceased by her mother, Beverly V. Sutton Wilcox on February 17, 2002, father, Fenton Wilcox on August 8, 2013, her infant sister, Susie Wilcox, and father-in-law, Howard “Howdy” Coleman.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that bequests be directed to H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association, 6185 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Peggy Jo Wilcox Coleman. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
