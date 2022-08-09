Peggy VanHorn Thomas, 79, of Towanda, Asylum Township, PA passed away Sunday morning, August 7, 2022 at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. Peggy was born in Towanda on June 30, 1943, the daughter of Edward VanHorn and Albertha “Peg” “Sadie” (Frutchey) VanHorn.
She was a graduate of Towanda High School and soon thereafter became employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda where she remained for many years until retiring. Peggy loved horses and enjoyed riding for many years at various stables. She enjoyed stock car racing, was an avid NASCAR fan, and loved traveling and vacationing with her family.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Tammy Thomas of Montrose, PA, granddaughters, Stefiny Martin and husband Shane Martin II, Miranda Warner and Sadie Warner, great grandchildren, Shane A. Martin and Nora Martin as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her son James D. “Jimmy” Thomas on July 7, 1984, grandson, Nicholas Warner, sisters, Vonnie Davenport, and Shirley Homan and her brother, Charles VanHorn.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the French Asylum Cemetery, Asylum Township, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
