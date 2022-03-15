Penni S. Pilch, age 58, of Laceyville, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at her sister’s house where she had been residing.
Penni was born on July 15, 1963 in Montrose, PA the daughter of the late Louise Ann Heeman Norton (d. October 11, 2013) and Phillip G. Norton of Silvara, PA. She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School with the class of 1981.
She was employed with Beacon Light Behavioral Health Services as an Adolescence Direct Support Professional for many years.
Penni enjoyed the Wizard of Oz, arts and crafts, and traveling. She was always available for anyone needing help. She loved all of her family, being a Mom and most importantly loved her grandchildren.
Besides her father Penni is survived by her husband, Ronald Pilch of Laceyville, PA; her children, Zane David Pilch (Jessica Anderson) of Athens, PA and Kimberly Ann Pilch of Laceyville, PA; her grandchildren Alex and Lillianna Pilch and Ethan and Ember Jones; her siblings, Phyllis Brown (Terry) of Mehoopany, PA, Allen Norton (Kimberley) of Newark Valley, NY, Cathy Johnson of Laceyville, PA Jennifer Norton (Dale Brown) of Silvara, PA; sister-in-law, Kimberly Norton of Georgia; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her mother she was preceded in death by her brother, John Norton (d. January 17, 2012); and her nephews, Gregory Liddick (d. May 15, 2019) and Michael Liddick (d. August 8, 2021)
Funeral Services for Penni will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA with Pastor Darlene Lewis of Faith Alive Ministries officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 6:00 PM until the time of the service. Interment will take place at the Camptown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Penni’s name to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 19240.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
