Penny Meyers, 73, of Athens, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, following a brief illness.
She was born on February 17, 1948, in Duxford, England, to the late Peter and Betty (Sullivan) Jones.
Penny was a Biology Teacher at Waverly High School for 30 years. She was an animal lover, and even had a small farm with sheep, goats, and donkeys.
Penny is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years James, brother and sister-in-law Dr. Patrick and Gill Jones of Australia, nephews Alex, Nicholas, and Chris, and her special friends Mary Novajosky, Hailey, Schae, and Morgan McCaig.
At Penny’s request, there will be no services. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Penny’s name to the Bradford County Animal Shelter, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
